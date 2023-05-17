1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Montana Becomes 1st State To Ban TikTok

May 17, 2023 5:09PM CDT
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana has become the first state to completely ban TikTok.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the legislation Wednesday.

The measure is more sweeping than bans put in place in nearly half the states and by the U.S. federal government that prohibit TikTok on government devices.

The law is expected to face legal challenges and become a testing ground for whether it’s possible for a TikTok-free America many national lawmakers have envisioned.

TikTok has vowed to fight for Montana residents to be able to use the video-sharing app, which is owned by a Chinese tech company.

