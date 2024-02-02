1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Moody’s Upgrades Village Rating

February 2, 2024 6:51AM CST
Moody’s Upgrades Village Rating
Plainfield Village Hall/md

The Village of Plainfield is pleased to announce that Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded the Village’s water and sewer enterprise fund rating from Aa2 to Aa1. They also affirmed the Village’s Aa1 rating on outstanding general obligation bonds. As Moody’s notes in their report, the Village “benefits from a trend of strong financial operations supported by growing tax and revenue bases.”

Upon receiving the news, Mayor Argoudelis commented, “We’re pleased that Moody’s recognized the Village’s sound fiscal policies and practices, credit goes to the Village Board for their guidance and Staff for their hard work in ensuring the Village’s financial stability.”

