Moped Accident in Joliet Following Police Pursuit
Joliet Police are sharing details after a traffic stop ended in an accident on Monday night. It was 7:48pm officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a driver operating a black moped near the 100 block of Arizona Avenue after observing the moped driver commit a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and fled from the Officers at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued the driver; however, the pursuit was terminated less than a minute later near the area of Washington Street and Iowa Avenue.
A short time later, Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Collins Street and Cass Street that involved a black moped and another vehicle. Investigation of the crash indicated that the driver of the moped was northbound on Collins Street and failed to yield at the intersection, striking another vehicle which was turning eastbound Cass Street from southbound Collins Street. The driver of the moped was transported to Amita St. Joseph’s Hospital by the Joliet Fire Department with extensive, but non-life- threatening injuries and was later transported to Loyola University Medical Center for further treatment. This crash continues to be investigated by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Division.