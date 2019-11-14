More Details Emerge About Man Involved In Naperville BWW Incident
FILE - This Nov. 5, 2019, file photo shows the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Naperville, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. Police investigating an incident at the Chicago-area restaurant found no indication that workers ever heard a white patron mention the race of a group of black customers when he asked that they not be seated next to him. The police report obtained by the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald said the white customer had racist views that were well known to the restaurant’s employees, but that the man denied saying anything racist during the Oct. 26 incident in Naperville. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)
More details are emerging about the man at the center of a race-related incident last month at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Naperville. A group of customers claim they were asked to move to a new table because another customer didn’t want to be seated near black people. Police reports show the customer admitted to making racist comments in the past at the restaurant. However, the man claims he didn’t say anything offensive to the group and didn’t ask for them to be moved. Authorities found no evidence of any crimes committed during the incident.