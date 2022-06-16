      Weather Alert

More Details Revealed About Man Charged With Murdering His Three Young Children Round Lake Beach

Jun 16, 2022 @ 6:13am
Jason Karels - Lake County Jail

More details are being revealed about a man charged with murdering his three young children in far north suburban Round Lake Beach.  Lake County Prosecutors say Jason Karels left a note for his estranged wife saying, “If I can’t have them neither can you,” after drowning the children Monday.  Karels then tried to kill himself several times inside the home but was unsuccessful.  He was arrested later that evening following a police chase that ended in a crash in Joliet.  A Lake County judge ordered him held on ten-million-dollars bail.

Popular Posts
Starting at 8:00 tonight (Friday, June 10th,) left turns will be prohibited in all directions at the I-55/Weber Rd interchange
UPDATE: MISSING JOLIET TEEN FOUND SAFE
Afternoon Shooting in Joliet Leaves One Injured
Two arrested after incident at Joliet truck stop
Man with Knife Robs Joliet Bank on Thursday Morning
Connect With Us Listen To Us On