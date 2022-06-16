More Details Revealed About Man Charged With Murdering His Three Young Children Round Lake Beach

More details are being revealed about a man charged with murdering his three young children in far north suburban Round Lake Beach. Lake County Prosecutors say Jason Karels left a note for his estranged wife saying, “If I can’t have them neither can you,” after drowning the children Monday. Karels then tried to kill himself several times inside the home but was unsuccessful. He was arrested later that evening following a police chase that ended in a crash in Joliet. A Lake County judge ordered him held on ten-million-dollars bail.