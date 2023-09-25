More Free COVID-19 Tests Available Online

Folks will be able to order more free COVID-19 tests online starting today. The federal government is relaunching its program to provide free COVID tests now that most insurance companies aren’t covering the cost with the expiration of the pandemic emergency declaration this past spring . Each household can order up to four tests online at covidtests-dot-gov. As for the unused tests you still have at home, don’t throw them out even if the expiration date has passed. Health officials say check the lot numbers because many of those dates have been extended and they’ll be listed on the website, too.