More Grants For Small Businesses Announced By Pritzker Administration
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Another option for small business to apply for grants. State Senator Pat McGuire urges businesses in Will County affected by the current COVID-19 Resurgence Mitigations to apply for economic assistance announced Tuesday by Governor JB Pritzker.
“The measures needed to stop the spread of COVID-19 require extra sacrifice from certain businesses,” McGuire said. “That’s why the new Business Interruption Grants grant competition prioritizes those businesses.”
The $220 million round two of BIG funding includes a Priority Businesses category. Priority Businesses are those directly affected by regional mitigations implemented by the state or local governments such as bars and restaurants in Restore Illinois Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties and Region 4, which comprises the Metro East St. Louis area.
The application period opens Thursday, September 17 on the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website. Those seeking more information on the BIG program can visit DCEO’s website at dceo.illinois.gov.