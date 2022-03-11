      Weather Alert

More information On Skeletal Remains Found In Joliet Township

Mar 11, 2022 @ 7:02am
The Will County Coroner’s Office updates the skeletal remains found on Wednesday February 23rd 2022 in the area of the 700 block of Patterson Road in Joliet Township.

Preliminary information received from the Anthropology Department at the University of Illinois indicate that the remains are of a Black Female with an approximate age between 30 and 50 years of age. The approximate height between 5′ and 5′ 8″.

Further examination of the skeletal remains will be conducted by the Anthropology Department.

This case is an active investigation with the Will County Sheriff’s Police and The Will County Coroner’s Cold Case Investigators. Anyone with a missing family member is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency to provide a DNA sample.

