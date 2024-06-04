1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

More Juveniles Come Forward With Abuse Accusations

June 4, 2024 6:45AM CDT
More former juvenile detainees are making claims that they were sexually abused at youth centers across Illinois. Lawsuits brought by dozens of plaintiffs accuse the Illinois Department of Correction and Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice of failing to protect young people from being sexually abused by state employees for decades.

Some of the plaintiffs accused the SAME staffers of being abusers. This adds to abuse allegations made in another suit filed last month.

