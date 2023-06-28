1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

More NASCAR Closures Begin Today

June 28, 2023 2:01PM CDT
FILE – An elderly lady walks across the usually busy Columbus Drive that splits Chicago’s Grant Park in half, early in the coronavirus pandemic March 23, 2020. NASCAR announced plans Tuesday, July 19, 2022, for a Cup Series street race to be held in Chicago on July 2, 2023. The course will include Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue and South Columbus Drive, where the start/finish line and pit road will be located directly in front of Buckingham Fountain. It will pass through Grant Park and approach the northern edge of Soldier Field. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

More closures begin today ahead of this weekend’s NASCAR Street Race.  The event takes place Saturday and Sunday and features two races, the Grant Park 220 and the Loop 121.  Roads began closing last weekend ahead of the races earlier this week, with southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Randolph Street to McFetridge Drive closing today, and Roosevelt Road east of Columbus Drive and northbound Michigan Avenue closing tomorrow night.  For more information, including a full list of street closures, go to nascarChicago.com

