More NASCAR Closures Begin Today
June 28, 2023 2:01PM CDT
More closures begin today ahead of this weekend’s NASCAR Street Race. The event takes place Saturday and Sunday and features two races, the Grant Park 220 and the Loop 121. Roads began closing last weekend ahead of the races earlier this week, with southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Randolph Street to McFetridge Drive closing today, and Roosevelt Road east of Columbus Drive and northbound Michigan Avenue closing tomorrow night. For more information, including a full list of street closures, go to nascarChicago.com