More Rain Than Normal Since Beginning Of The Year
By Monica DeSantis
|
Sep 10, 2018 @ 5:18 AM

We’ve seen above normal rainfall since the beginning of the year. The National Weather Service reports, the normal rainfall since January should be around 26.05 inches. We’ve had 37.27 inches that’s more than 11 inches above normal. Compared to last week, an extremely quiet weather pattern will be in store for the Chicagoland area. Sunshine forecast for Monday through Sunday with temperatures inching up to 85 degrees by the weekend.

