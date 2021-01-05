More Students at Chicago Area Schools to Take Saliva Testing for COVID-19
Janaye Stetson takes a COVID-19 saliva test at the University of Utah Farmington Health Center Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Farmington, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
An increasing number of students attending area school districts will undergo surveillance testing — or saliva tests — as districts try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. District officials say the tests will help identify students and staff members who may be asymptomatic. District 200 in Wheaton will distribute test kits to families of students in sixth through twelfth grades. In Wilmette, District 39 will offer a saliva-based testing program later this month.