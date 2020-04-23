More Than 100 Vehicles Waiting Early This Morning At New COVID-19 Testing Site In Aurora
Aurora COVID-19 testing site
A new state-run COVID-19 testing site is now open in Aurora. The facility is located at the Chicago Premium Outlets at I-88 and Farnsworth and is being operated by the National Guard. The site can collect six-hundred specimens per day. Another testing site is expected to open tomorrow in Rockford. More than 100 vehicles were already waiting in line to be tested as early as 6 a.m. today.