More Than $11M In Funding To Support Family Planning Services Throughout Illinois

May 17, 2022 @ 1:11pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

More than eleven-million-dollars in state and federal funding will expand access to affordable family planning services for low-income residents in Illinois. The funding will be provided to 29 delegate agencies that operate 98 family planning clinics throughout the state. The federal portion will support access to Title X services that were sharply restricted under President Trump’s administration. Services include HIV prevention and testing, breast and cervical cancer screening and treatment, and reproductive health care.

