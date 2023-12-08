More Than A Dozen Homes Participate In Joliet’s 2023 Christmas Decor: View Map

The City of Joliet has been receiving submissions from Joliet residents who decorate the exterior of their home with holiday lights. You can enjoy the festive season from the comfort of your car by traveling to each home that may capture the magic of the season from afar.

The map is available for viewing through Monday, January 1, 2024.

Those looking to view light displays and holiday decorations around the City of Joliet are encouraged to use this map. Hop in your car and explore different neighborhoods or explore your own neighborhood by foot with family and friends. To view the City of Joliet 2023 Christmas Decorations click here.