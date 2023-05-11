More Than A Dozen Will County Veterans Took Part In Honor Flight Chicago

A hero’s welcome at Midway Airport on Wednesday, May 11th for 113 Veterans who took part in Honor Flight Chicago. Veterans from the Korean War and Vietnam War went to Washington DC to see their memorials of their respect wars they fought in. More than a dozen veterans from Will County took part in the day long trip. George McCoy of Channahon, Richard Rock of Manhattan and Carmen Iacullo of Homer Glen were among the Will County Veterans taking part.

As veterans arrived, bagpipes played from the gates and a tunnel of people with American flags greeted the veterans of which many are in their 80’s and 90’s.

On the plane, “mail-call” was implemented. Family members wrote letters to their veteran telling them what they mean to them. It was a outpouring of patriotism at Midway Airport for the Veterans returning from DC.

NuMark Credit Union is one of the sponsors of Honor Flight Chicago