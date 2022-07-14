      Weather Alert

More than one shooter likely following Crest Hill fatal in crowd of 200 people

Jul 14, 2022 @ 10:47am
Parking lot of strip mall in Crest Hill scene of a shooting.

Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark confirming to WJOL that ballistic evidence recovered from the scene of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Forza Table & Tap involved at least two shooters. It was Sunday, July 10th at 11:45 p.m. when officers were called to the parking lot of 1827 Knapp Drive to disperse nearly 200 people. That’s when shots rang out and one person was killed and four others injured.

Clark says they have interviewed at least a dozen people following the fatal shooting and sharing their information with other law enforcement agencies.

While officers were there to disperse the crowd, once shots were fired, officer’s first thought was to save the life of a man who later died at the hospital. Identified as 32-year-old Terrell D. Fanniel of Bolingbrook. Clark says he’s proud of how his officers responded to the scene to try and save Fanniel’s life.

Clark is still urging the public to come forward with any information and ask people to contact Investigator Joel Steen at 815-741-5111.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

