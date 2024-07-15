1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

More Thunderstorms and Heat Today

July 15, 2024 9:36AM CDT
More Thunderstorms and Heat Today
Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is anticipated to move across the area this evening and into tonight. Strong, destructive winds are the primary concern, although tornadoes, large hail, and flash flooding will all be possible.

Dangerous heat and humidity will build across the region today, with afternoon heat indices in the 100-110° range. A heat advisory has been issued for portions of northern and central Illinois where conditions are expected to be the hottest.

