May 8, 2023 5:25AM CDT
More Victims Of Deadly I-55 Crash ID’ed
Authorities are working to identify the final victim of the deadly dust storm crash last week on I-55 in Montgomery County. Seven people were killed and dozens more were hurt in a pileup involving more than 70 vehicles. State police identified six of the victims as Shirley Harper of Franklin, Wisconsin, Amy Zinchuk and Michael Zinchuk of Champaign, Joseph Bates and Donna Bates of Crystal Lake and Earl LeGrand from Florissant, Missouri. ISP is working with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identification of the final remaining victim.

