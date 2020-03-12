More Voter Registration Issues Ahead Of Next Week’s Illinois Primary
In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo, voters cast their ballots in Illinois primary elections at the city's new early voting super site in downtown Chicago. In Illinois, attempts by hackers in the summer of 2016 to alter voter registration information were ultimately unsuccessful, although voter data was viewed. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
The state is reporting new issues with automatic voter registration less than a week before the Illinois primary. According to the State Board of Elections, more than eleven-hundred REAL ID applicants who selected to register to vote were reported as having opted out. Elections officials are calling it a “programming error.” Reports are that those applications that were not processed through the automatic system have been processed and sent to local election authorities.