Morning Fire in Channahon
On February 25, 2020 at approximately 12:23 AM, the Channahon Fire Protection District was dispatched for a residential structure fire at 25754 W Hickory Court, Minooka IL, Channahon Fire Protection Area.
Upon arrival, initial fire companies reported smoke visible from the front of the split level home. All occupants were accounted for upon arrival of emergency responders. One occupant was transported to St. Joseph’s in Joliet for non-life threatening injuries. Another occupant was evaluated for non-life threatening injuries and released at the scene. No injuries were sustained by firefighters during operations. Additional resources were summoned to the
scene for assistance. Fire was located and contained to an upper level bedroom. Fire was controlled by 12:51 AM.
NiCor and ComEd were summoned to the fire scene to secure the utilities. The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation at time of this press release. The Office of the State Fire Marshal and MABAS Division 15 Fire Investigations Team are jointly working on the investigation. No dollar loss was available at the time of the fire investigation.
Agencies assisting at the scene included Minooka Fire, Troy Fire, Elwood Fire, Wilmington Fire, Lockport Fire, Morris Fire, and Plainfield Fire. New Lenox Fire, Rockdale Fire, and Plainfield Ambulance provided area coverage while Channahon and mutual aid companies worked at the scene. Will County Sheriff and Channahon Police assisted with scene security during the fire. Channahon Fire Chaplain along with the American Red Cross are working with the family to provide post fire incident relief and support services. ServPro of Frankfort/Morris/Ottawa secured forced openings and provided clean up resulting from fire operations. Fire companies and investigators remained on scene until approximately 5:31 AM.