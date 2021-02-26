WJOL on Air
Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19
Local News
Morning Fog Possible
Feb 26, 2021 @ 5:10am
Friday
: Areas of fog before 9 a.
m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 42. ….Becoming cloudy by evening..(NO FULL MOON)
Friday Night
: Rain and wet snow developing….NO ACCUMULATION with a low around 35.
.
Saturday
: Early clouds then mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Sunday
: Partly sunny, with a high 53…(NORMAL HIGH IS 40)
Monday
: Breezy and Cooler….Sunny, with a high near 41.
Tuesday
: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Wednesday
: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Will County's News, Talk, Sports
