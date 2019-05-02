Morris Company Raises $114K For United Way

The Morris Complex of LyondellBasell has raised a total of $114,084 for the United Way of Grundy, Will and Eastern LaSalle Counties during its 2018 fundraising campaign. The donations

will be used to help the three United Way chapters to assist local individuals and families.

“Giving from the heart is something our employees do every day,” said Randy Tatum, site manager for the Morris Complex. “Their spirit and commitment to advance the communities where we operate is heartwarming, because they know the positive impacts their contributions make for those who need it most.”

Funds raised as part of LyondellBasell’s United Way campaign will help to provide programs and local services which include basic human needs, education, health, crisis intervention, transportation, youth, seniors, and disaster relief.

LyondellBasell is one of the world’s largest plastics, chemical and refining companies. In 2018, the company’s United Way campaign encompassed 28 sites across the U.S. This effort resulted in a $2.3 million contribution which will support 29 United Way chapters.

Press Release from LyondellBasell