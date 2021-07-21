Morris Father And Son Honored At Busch Stadium

Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame 2021 inductee, Scott Spiezio, and his father, Ed, were honored at Busch Stadium last night, before the Chicago Cubs versus St. Louis Cardinals game. Both are former St. Louis Cardinals players, and both are Morris residents. Scott Spiezio was part of two teams that won the World Series. During last night’s ceremony at Busch, father, Ed, threw out the first pitch to son, Scott. The two also enjoyed the release of limited edition duo bobblehead dolls.
The official Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame induction takes place this Friday at the Joliet Area Historical Museum.