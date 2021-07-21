      Weather Alert

Morris Father And Son Honored At Busch Stadium

Jul 21, 2021 @ 5:00am

Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame 2021 inductee, Scott Spiezio, and his father, Ed, were honored at Busch Stadium last night, before the Chicago Cubs versus St. Louis Cardinals game. Both are former St. Louis Cardinals players, and both are Morris residents. Scott Spiezio was part of two teams that won the World Series. During last night’s ceremony at Busch, father, Ed, threw out the first pitch to son, Scott. The two also enjoyed the release of limited edition duo bobblehead dolls.

The official Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame induction takes place this Friday at the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

Popular Posts
Shooting in Joliet Under Investigation
Missing Crest Hill Woman Entered Into National Missing Person System
One Dead in Shooting at Joliet VFW
Joliet Man Sentenced to 15-Years in Prison in Stabbing Attack
Beggar's Pizza Coming To Crest Hill
Connect With Us Listen To Us On