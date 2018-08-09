Morris Man Killed in Accident on Interstate 80

An investigation is underway into a fatal car accident on Interstate 80 just east of the Brisbin Road exit. The crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. Thursday. The preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-80 and the driver lost control of the vehicle entered the median. The vehicle then traveled out of the median into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a semi-truck. The impact was with such force, the car was cut in half on impact and the front portion of the car was trapped beneath the tractor. That portion of the car with the driver trapped inside was then pushed approximately 300 feet east coming to a rest in the south ditch. Extrication was made by the Morris Fire Department. 20-year-old Colson Brian Cole was pronounced deceased by the Grundy County Coroner at 5:35 p.m. Mr. Cole lived in Morris with his girlfriend and was on his way home from work. The incident remains under investigation.