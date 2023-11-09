Morris Officer Shooting Of Woman: Grundy County Coroner has ruled the manner of death to be Homicide

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan has completed the investigation into the shooting death of Alivia A. Schwab. Alivia was shot and killed by an officer with Morris Police Department on September 29th in the parking lot of her apartment complex in the 1800 block of Anne Lane.

An investigation by Illinois State Police Crime Scene unit and Callahan’s Office indicate Schwab was experiencing a mental health crisis while on the phone with the crisis hotline. As police arrived on the scene, Schwab exited her apartment and began approaching officers in the parking lot while holding a knife in one hand and her cell phone in the other hand. As she approached the officers, one officer fires four rounds at Miss Schwab resulting in three striking her. Miss Schwab was pronounced dead at the scene.

A forensic autopsy and toxicology were completed along with many interviews. After a lengthy inquiry into this death investigation, Callahan has ruled the manner of death to be Homicide. Homicide by definition is the “death by the hands of another.”

A GoFundMe page was set up for the family of Alivia Schwab. It states that Schwab leaves behind three children under the age of 18 and she “battled mental illness of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.” So far just over $12,000 has been raised and their goal is $15,000. To donate click here.