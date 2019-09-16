Morris Police Investigating Armed Robbery
The Morris Police Department is currently investigating an Armed Robbery that occurred early Friday morning. It was on September 13th at 3:25 a.m. that Morris Police received a call of an Armed Robbery that occrued at the BP Minimart at 1516 N. Division Street. The victim told police that a white male ran into the business. He was wearing a ski mask, grey hoodie with black markings, and grey pants. He displayed a knife and took money. The victim believes the suspect was around 6’0 tall and had a reddish/blonde mustache that was visible through the mask.
The surveillance video shows the suspect entering and exiting the area on foot. However authorities believe that it is possible a vehicle is parked out of view. If you have any information, please contact the Morris Police Department at 815-942-2131. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 815-942-9667.