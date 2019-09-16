      Weather Alert

Morris Police Investigating Armed Robbery

Sep 16, 2019 @ 1:39pm

The Morris Police Department is currently investigating an Armed Robbery that occurred early Friday morning. It was on September 13th at 3:25 a.m. that Morris Police received a call of an Armed Robbery that occrued at the BP Minimart at 1516 N. Division Street. The victim told police that a white male ran into the business. He was wearing a ski mask, grey hoodie with black markings, and grey pants. He displayed a knife and took money. The victim believes the suspect was around 6’0 tall and had a reddish/blonde mustache that was visible through the mask.

The surveillance video shows the suspect entering and exiting the area on foot. However authorities believe that it is possible a vehicle is parked out of view. If you have any information, please contact the Morris Police Department at 815-942-2131. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 815-942-9667.

 

 

Popular Posts
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Public Invited To Honor Veteran With No Family At Abraham Lincoln Cemetery
Fatal Car Accident in Channahon
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law
Fatal on I-55