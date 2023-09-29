Morris Police Involved in Fatal Shooting
September 29, 2023 2:56PM CDT
Morris Police were involved in a fatal shooting on Friday morning. Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Anne Lane due to a distraught and armed person in the parking lot.
The authorities have described the person as suicidal and have confirmed that the suspect was fatally shot by police at the scene at 10:54 a.m. The Illinois State Police and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators are handling the investigation.