1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Morris Police Involved in Fatal Shooting

September 29, 2023 2:56PM CDT
Share
Morris Police Involved in Fatal Shooting
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Morris Police were involved in a fatal shooting on Friday morning. Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Anne Lane due to a distraught and armed person in the parking lot. 

The authorities have described the person as suicidal and have confirmed that the suspect was fatally shot by police at the scene at 10:54 a.m. The Illinois State Police and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators are handling the investigation.

Popular Posts

1

Will County Coroner Identities Woman Struck In Vehicle Crash
2

Two California Men Charged In Massive Drug Bust In Illinois
3

Two students arrested after fighting in high school cafeteria
4

Four People Found Shot To Death In Romeoville Home
5

Female Pedestrian Killed Following Crash In Joliet

Recent Posts