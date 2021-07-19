Morris’ Scott Spiezio Honored

The Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame has announced its 14th Class. The two newest inductees — who were announced Thursday night — are Keith Healy who directed his Providence Catholic High School teams to six Illinois High School Association state wrestling titles over a 27-year spam. The second inductee is Morris High School athlete, Scott Spiezio, who was part of two teams that went on to win the World Series.
Spiezio says he always knew that he was destined to play baseball professionally.
“I always believed in myself from the start.” said Spiezio. “I always go back to when I was in grade school, and I’d take those aptitude tests that tell you what you want to be, and they’d say fireman or whatever; and I’d be really mad because they didn’t say ‘major league baseball player’. I always set goals and my goal was always to be a major league baseball player.”
Scott Spiezio gives a lot of credit for his success to his father, Ed, who was also a major league baseball player. Scott talks about the firsts that he shares with his dad.
“We’re the first father and son with two rings a piece, and the only father and son who’ve won (a championship) with the same organization.”
The official Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame induction takes place this Friday – July 23rd – at the Joliet Area Historical Museum. The two new inductees will be joined by Pete Bercich, Samantha Findlay and Alando Tucker, who were voted in last summer, but had their fall ceremony moved to 2021, due to the pandemic. Tickets for Friday’s event are open to the public at $15 each … order them online at Joliet Historical Museum.