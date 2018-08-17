Morris Woman Dies In I-55 Crash After Getting a Flat Tire
By Monica DeSantis
|
Aug 17, 2018 @ 9:39 AM

The Will County Coroner has identified the woman killed on I-55 near Shorewood on Thursday morning. Fifty-four year old Linda Reynolds of Morris was pronounced dead at the scene following a two vehicle crash.  According to the preliminary investigation, a Chrysler was traveling on I-55 southbound just north of Black Road when one of its tires blew out. This caused the Chrysler to lose control and crash into the center median wall. The Chrysler then became disabled partially in the left lane, when the Toyota that was also traveling southbound on I-55 struck the Chrysler. The driver (Linda Reynolds) was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Will County Coroner. The Passenger of the Chrysler and the driver of the Toyota were both transported to area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred at mile marker 254 after 1 a.m. The Illinois State Police continue to investigate.

