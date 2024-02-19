Motel Room Catches Fire

Joliet Fire Department responded to the Fenton Motel, 2305 West Jefferson ( Fenton Motel) for reports of a structure fire, just before 9am. The first units arrived within 2 minutes of the call and were met with smoke and fire showing from the entrance to the motel room. Multiple hose lines were used inside to extinguish fire in the structure. No one was inside the room when the fire started. The fire caused significant damage to the entire room. Other crews performed water supply, search, ventilation, salvage and overhaul. The fire was declared under control at 0904 hours . Crews were on the scene for 1 hour helping with safety and support functions

Fire crews from stations 1, 5, 6, 7 and 8 responded to the scene. There were no injuries to report. The fire is currently under investigation.