Mother Of Five In Critical Condition After Crash With Sheriff Deputy’s Squad Car In Rockdale
Crash at Morris and Meadow
Illinois State Police investigating a crash in Rockdale Monday night that left a mother of five in critical condition. According to initial reports from the Will County Sheriff’s office, a 2002 Ford Explorer failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Sheriff deputy’s squad car at Morris and Meadow.
Deputies were called to the scene at 9:25 p.m. The squad car struck the driver side of the Ford Explorer, slid then struck a curb and rolled over. A husband and wife along with their five children were in the vehicle. The woman was driving the car. First responders and bystanders had to lift the vehicle off of the woman who was ejected and trapped underneath the vehicle. The mother was air lifted to Good Samaritan where she is listed in critical condition. The husband and children ages 3-9 were transported to St. Joe’s hospital for observation but did not suffer any injuries.
Illinois State Police is investigating the crash.