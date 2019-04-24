Mother Of Missing Suburban Boy Is In Police Station

Multiple reports say the mother of a missing suburban Crystal Lake boy is now in the police station. Joann Cunningham’s lawyer was spotted leaving the police facility and was not providing any comments. The McHeny County State’s attorney was also seen leaving the station and said that new details concerning the case of missing five-year-old Andrew Freund [[ friend ]] Junior would be released sometime today. Crystal Lake police and the feds have been investigating the boys disappearance since his family said he was last seen last Wednesday night.
