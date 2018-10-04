Mother Sets Up Go Fund Me Page For Son

The mother of a man involved in Wednesday’s fiery crash on I-80 and Richards is asking for the public’s help. Kelly Stiles from Channahon wrote on Facebook, that her son, 24-year-old Landon Stiles was on his way to his first day of work at a new job when he ran into the back of a semi-trailer. Both his motorcycle and the trailer caught fire. Landon is listed in very serious condition at Loyola Hospital. He broke both his legs. Kelly says of her son, “he would give the shirt off his back” to help someone. She says it was “two years ago her son saved the life of a motorist on I-80 by getting her out of a burning vehicle.” She is asking for prayers and financial help. She set up a gofundme page.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate and charges are pending. No other injuries were reported.