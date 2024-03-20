Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Theodore Street At Pebble Beach Drive For Hours On Tuesday

On March 19, 2024, at 6:20 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to Theodore Street and Pebble Beach Drive for a report of a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined the following: A Suzuki motorcycle operated by a male (20, Plainfield) was westbound on Theodore Street approaching Pebble Beach Drive in the curb lane. It is believed that the Suzuki changed lanes into the inside lane of westbound Theodore Street and collided into the driver side of a Honda Civic driven by a male (59, Plainfield) that was turning onto Theodore Street from southbound Pebble Beach Drive. The collision caused the operator of the Suzuki to be ejected from the motorcycle. Following the collision with the Suzuki, the Honda left the roadway and struck a residential fence on the southeast side of the intersection.

Both drivers were transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with serious injuries. The injuries sustained by both drivers are believed to be non life threatening. The roadway was closed for a significant period of time while the crash scene was reconstructed.

No citations have been issued as this crash remains under investigation. Anyone with video footage or information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Traffic Unit at (815)724-3193.