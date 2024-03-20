1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Theodore Street At Pebble Beach Drive For Hours On Tuesday

March 20, 2024 5:24AM CDT
Joliet Police/ss

On March 19, 2024, at 6:20 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to Theodore Street and Pebble Beach Drive for a report of a traffic crash with injuries. A  preliminary investigation of the crash determined the following: A Suzuki motorcycle operated  by a male (20, Plainfield) was westbound on Theodore Street approaching Pebble Beach Drive in  the curb lane. It is believed that the Suzuki changed lanes into the inside lane of westbound  Theodore Street and collided into the driver side of a Honda Civic driven by a male (59,  Plainfield) that was turning onto Theodore Street from southbound Pebble Beach Drive. The  collision caused the operator of the Suzuki to be ejected from the motorcycle. Following the  collision with the Suzuki, the Honda left the roadway and struck a residential fence on the  southeast side of the intersection.  

Both drivers were transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire  Department with serious injuries. The injuries sustained by both drivers are believed to be non life threatening. The roadway was closed for a significant period of time while the crash scene  was reconstructed.  

No citations have been issued as this crash remains under investigation. Anyone with video  footage or information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Traffic Unit  at (815)724-3193.

