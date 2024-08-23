Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Joliet

Joliet Police investigate the crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old on Thursday Evening at the intersection of Larkin Ave. and Ingalls Ave. | JS

Joliet police responded to the intersection of North Larkin Avenue and Ingalls Avenue just before 7:00 yesterday evening for a vehicle crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a Toyota Camry driven by a 23-year old

male from Joliet was northbound on North Larkin Avenue at Ingalls Avenue, waiting to turn left toward westbound Ingalls Avenue.

It is believed that the Toyota initiated a left turn and collided into a Harley Davidson XL1200 motorcycle operated by a 19-year old male from Joliet, which was traveling southbound on North Larkin Avenue. The collision caused the motorcycle driver to be thrown to the ground. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the

Joliet Fire Department where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The road remained closed for several hours, as members of the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit reconstructed the scene. This crash remains under active investigation. Anyone with video footage or information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815)724-3010.