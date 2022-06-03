      Weather Alert

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Joliet’s West Side

Jun 3, 2022 @ 2:41pm

On Thursday, a motorcyclist was killed after an accident on the west side of Joliet. At 6:53pm on June 2, Company 9 from the Joliet Fire Department responded to the intersection of Theodore St. and River Rd. for a reported motor vehicle accident.  Upon arrival, they found a car and motorcycle had been involved.  The driver of the motorcycle, a 58 year old male, was lying on the ground with bystanders performing CPR.  He was treated and rapid transported to Ascension St. Joes in critical condition.  Joliet Police were notified on Friday afternoon that the motorcyclist passed away at Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center. Identification of the victim will be made by the Will County Coroner’s Office. This crash remains under investigation.

Popular Posts
Taste of Joliet Tickets!!
American Flags Destroyed In Wilmington & Joliet
Will County to Host Free Book Reuse and Recycle Event in Joliet
Video Of Diverging Diamond Interchange At I-55 And Weber Road, Plus Look For Detour Beginning June 10
COVID Cases Drop In Illinois
Connect With Us Listen To Us On