Moustis Defends IMRF Pension

Will County Board Speaker Jim Moustis from Frankfort in District 2 tells the Scott Slocum show, the Op-ed in the Frankfort Patch was full of inaccuracies. The article focused on double and quadruple dippers when it comes to retirees getting a public pension from the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF) while remaining in the same job and getting a salary at taxpayer expense.

Moustis says he does not make 89-thousand dollars as supervisor of the Frankfort Township. He makes 43-thosuand dollars a year. Moustis didn’t shy away from the essence of the article because he says he paid into the pension for nearly 3 decades.

Moustis paid 7.5 percent of his salary every year into the pension plan. The legal loophole allows Moustis to get a Will County Board salary of 24-thousand dollars and a pension for that same position. The pension guidelines are all legal. If you’re 55 and older, and you had paid into the IMRF for at least 8 years prior to 2016 then you’re eligible for a pension.

According to IMRF, Moustis is currently receiving a combined $6,651.35 a month in pension for the two elected positions he is currently not retired from.

Due to pension reform, current Will County Board members (a part-time job) do not pay into the IMRF. But prior to 2016, county board members did pay into the IMRF. If a member paid into it for a minimum of eight years and is over the age of 55, then they can collect a pension while working the same job. Illinois state rep. Margo McDermed from Mokena says eventually those that qualify for double dipping will resolve itself.

McDermed tells the Scott Slocum show she will investigate if there is a way to stop the double dipping. The state of Illinois has strong pension protections and benefits that are not to be diminished or impaired.