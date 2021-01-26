Movie Theatres Begin Reopening Including In Joliet
Are you ready to go to the movies? CineMark CEO Mark Zoradi is welcoming patrons back to their theatres beginning Friday, January 29th. Cinemark in Joliet will open for theatre goers this Friday. There will be enhance cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures. Zoradi encourages patrons to buy tickets online for contactless entry. Seats will be spaced apart. Prices will be slashed to $5 for adults and $3 for children plus reduced prices for popcorn and treats. AMC movie theatres have begun to reopen in Illinois as well.