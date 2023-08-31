1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Multi-sport complex in New Lenox Could Be Ready For Spring Baseball of 2025

August 31, 2023 10:29AM CDT
Artist rendering of New Lenox Sports Complex

New Lenox mayor Tim Balderman says the new multi-sport complex being built next to Silver Cross Hospital is moving at lightening speed. He tells WJOL that, “the property next to the hospital which is about 100 acres has been cleared and the artificial fields will be built next year.”

New Lenox Sports Complex – artist rendering

The multi-sport complex, consisting of 8 full-size baseball fields, 5 soccer fields, 2 multi-sport fields, a 50,000 sq. ft. field house (basketball/ volleyball/pickleball), and a main pool with 10 lap lanes, a space for open swimming, splash pad and 10,000 sq. ft. clubhouse. Multi-state tournaments will be played there and likely run by a consulting management company

The site plan for this location has over 10 acres of prime real estate dedicated for restaurant/retail/hotel use and Balderman says they’ll will only deal with companies that are ready right now.

The sports complex is located at I-355 and I-80, and expects to draw teams from a multi- state area. Baseball is expected to be played in the spring of 2025.

New Lenox Sports Complex

