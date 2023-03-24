Multiple Arrests Made After Struggle with Police in Joliet Parking Lot

Joliet Police have made multiple arrests after a struggle in a local parking lot. Officers were on patrol in the 500 block of East Cass Street and observed a large number of juveniles in the parking lot of Atotonilco Taqueria. As they approached, Officers heard one gunshot in the area.

The group of juveniles began running in numerous directions. Officers observed a black male running westbound on Cass Street who appeared to have something in his waistband. Officers chased this subject along with a group of juveniles to the area near the Walgreens in the 300 block of East Cass Street. Officers eventually lost sight

of the male that appeared to have an item concealed in his waistband.

Officers contacted Amarion Newell and four other juveniles near the Walgreens parking lot at which time they refused to follow Officers’ commands and submit to arrest. All were taken into custody following a brief struggle.

Officers recovered one spent shell casing from the parking lot of Atotonilco Taqueria. Nothing appeared to be struck and no injuries were reported.

The Joliet Central High School campus was placed on a brief lockdown as a precautionary measure. This incident remains under investigation.

Three 17-year-old juveniles and one 16-year-old juvenile were arrested, processed, and released to a parent for Obstructing a Peace Officer.

Amarion Newell (18, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and released on an I-Bond for Obstructing a Peace Officer.