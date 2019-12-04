Multiple CPD Employees Under Investigation For Covering Up Eddie Johnson’s Indiscretions
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson speaks in Chicago. Johnson says he's thinking about retiring but won't say when that might be. On Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, Johnson was at City Hall for a budget hearing when he spoke to reporters about speculation that he'll retire soon from the job he's held for more than three years and from the department he joined more than three decades ago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast File)
The domino effect from this week’s firing of Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson continues. The Sun Times reports several police employees are under investigation over allegations of engaging in a widespread cover-up to protect the former top cop. One source told the newspaper that the alleged attempt to conceal information started October 17th when Johnson was found slumped over in his police SUV near the 34 hundred block of Aberdeen. New information says that the former superintendent spent three hours that day drinking at Ceres Cafe in downtown Chicago with a woman whom he promoted to his security detail. Sources say he and the woman, who has since been reassigned, are seen on restaurant video kissing several times.