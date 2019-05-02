Multiple Forest Preserve District of Will County Preserves and Trails Closed Due to Flooding

This week’s extensive rain has caused the closure of numerous Forest Preserve District of Will County locations.



As of Thursday, May 2, these preserves and trails were closed: Lockport Prairie Nature Preserve, the lower portion of Hammel Woods – Route 59 Access and the dog park at Hammel Woods, the DuPage River Trail at Black Road, sections of the Hickory Creek Bikeway, Sauk Trail Reservoir, the eastern portions of Whalon Lake and Rock Run Rookery, and Evans-Judge Preserve.

Updates on the preserves’ closure status will be posted on the Forest Preserve’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org, as necessary. Preserve visitors are asked to exercise caution as other areas of standing water may exist throughout the preserves during this rain event.