Multiple Incidents Involving Gunfire at Bolingbrook Home

An investigation is underway after two different incidents involving gunfire at the same location in Bolingbrook on Wednesday night. Bolingbrook Police were called to house in the 600 block of Cumberland Lane after receiving a call of shots fired. Residents of the home said that light skinned black male with facial tattoos approached the home, knocked on the door, and asked for a individual by name. Residents of the home turned the suspect away as the suspect left he apparently began to fire shots at the home. No one was injured and no property was hit. The suspect reportedly fled in a silver Dodge Charger.
Later that same night at 8:08pm, officers were called back to the same house for another call of shots fired. As a female resident arrived home in her vehicle, a suspect wearing dark clothes and a hoodie began firing shots at the residence. No one was struck, but one round did strike the vehicle. The suspect then fled the area. No description was provided to officers in this incident.
Anyone with information about these incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772.