Multiple Men Stabbed in Joliet Park

An investigation is underway after multiple men were stabbed in a Joliet Park. On Monday evening, at 8:38 p.m. Joliet Police were called to Bicentennial Park for a reported fight in which two males had been stabbed. Officers discovered a 49-year-old and a 43-year-old male who had sustained multiple stab wounds.

The 49-year-old victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department in fair condition. The 43-year-old victim was transported to Silver Cross Hospital by the Joliet Fire Department in critical condition.

During this investigation, Officers were notified that a 28-year-old male stabbing victim involved in this incident had arrived at Ascension St Joseph Medical Center via private vehicle in critical condition. It is believed that the male suspect fled the area following the incident.

This incident is isolated in nature and there is no threat to the community. This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.