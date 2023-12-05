Multiple People Critically Hurt In Crash In Joliet

Four people are in critical condition following a crash in Joliet. The collision happened at approximately 5:12 a.m. morning near the corner of South Chicago Street and McDonough Street. Police say the driver of a Volkswagen Passat ran a red light and hit a semi.

Four passengers in the Volkswagen, a male (26, Joliet) and three females (30, Joliet/30, Joliet/ 25, El Paso, Texas) were injured in the crash. The male driver and the 25 year old female passenger were transported to Silver Cross Hospital in critical condition by the Joliet Fire Department.

Both were later transferred by ambulance to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they remain in critical condition. The 26 year old male and both 30 year old female passengers of the Volkswagen were transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department.

The male and one of the 30 year old female passengers were transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where they remain in critical condition. The remaining female passenger is considered to be in stable condition. The male semi driver was not hurt.

No citations have been issued as this traffic crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or video footage of this traffic crash is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Traffic Unit at (815) 724-3010.