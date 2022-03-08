      Weather Alert

MULTIPLE REPORTS: Seahawks Trade Superstar Quarterback Russell Wilson To Denver

Mar 8, 2022 @ 1:33pm

SEATTLE, Wa. – Multiple reports Tuesday say the Seattle Seahawks have traded superstar quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

In return, Seattle is receiving Denver signal caller Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and several draft picks.

This story will be updated.

 

