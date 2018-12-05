Mumps Outbreak At Lewis University

The Will County Health Department has announced that there is a mumps outbreak on the Romeoville campus of Lewis University due to one confirmed case and seven probable cases in students. Below is a letter to students and staff by University President David Livingston:

The Illinois Department of Public Health is mandating that all students, faculty and staff submit evidence of immunity to the Lewis University Center for Health & Counseling Services, located in the lower level of Mother Teresa Hall. You can drop off records at the Center for Health & Counseling Services, the Office of Student Services located in the Student Union, or the Office of the Registrar located in the Brother Paul French, FSC Learning Resource Center.

Beginning Monday, December 9, 2018, all students, faculty and staff who have not submitted evidence of immunity are restricted from campus until at least December 28, 2018.

Acceptable presumptive evidence of mumps immunity includes at least one of the following:

· written documentation of receipt of one or more doses of a mumps containing vaccine administered on or after the first birthday for preschool-aged children and adults not at high risk, and two doses of mumps-containing vaccine for school-aged children and adults at high risk (i.e., healthcare personnel, international travelers, and students at post high school educational institutions);

· written documentation of receipt of an MMR booster in the last five years;

· laboratory evidence of immunity;

· birth before 1957; or

· Laboratory confirmation of disease;

Tips for locating immunization records are available at https://www.lewisu.edu/student services/health/pdf/Tips% 20for%20Locating%20Old%20Shot% 20Records.pdf

The best defense from the mumps is MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccination, which is available at many healthcare facilities, including major pharmacies, clinics, doctor’s offices, immediate care facilities or local health departments.

Students, faculty and staff are being urged to notify their healthcare provider if they become ill and develop swollen or painful salivary glands under the ears or jaw, or on the cheeks. Some common symptoms with mumps infection include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite, and swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides.

Additional information on mumps and immunizations is available on the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/mumps/inde x.html

Additional information is available on the Will County Health Department website: https://www.willcountyhealth.o rg/

Health and safety are a priority for our university. The Center for Health & Counseling Services is collaborating with multiple campus partners, Will County Health Department, and Illinois Department of Public Health to identify, treat and prevent mumps. When the university is notified of a suspected case, the individual is offered support services, restricted from campus until the contagious period has ended, close contacts are notified and potential areas of contamination are cleaned.

Updates will be posted on www.lewisu.edu<http://www.lewi su.edu> as they become available.

David J. Livingston Ph.D.

President

Lewis University