Municipal Mayors Team Up To Combat Migrant Challenge

Mayor Brandon Johnson is teaming up with the mayors of New York City and Denver in calling for federal support in dealing with the migrant crisis. Johnson was joined by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston in a virtual press conference yesterday.

The request comes as the Governor of Texas has sent more than 80-thousand migrants to Democrat-run cities over the past year. Currently, more than 15-thousand asylum seekers are under the care of the city of Chicago.

Locally …

Lockport Mayor Steve Streit has issued an Executive Order regulating the unscheduled arrival of intercity buses carrying migrants from the country’s southern border. As Lockport is a “Home Rule” community, the Mayor is authorized to make Executive Orders in the case of a state of emergency.

With suburbs like Elmhurst and Fox River Grove seeing migrants dropped off without notice or resources, the city of Lockport has issued a clear plan to manage the possibility of migrants dropped off in that community.

Effective immediately, the Lockport Chief of Police is charged with the authority to take action to protect the health, safety and welfare of the residents of and visitors to Lockport.

Part of the plan includes drop-off days of operation Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with no drop-offs allowed on the weekend or on city holidays.

Intercity bus operators must fill out an application to discharge passengers, and those applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis, with the application to be approved by the Lockport’s police chief.