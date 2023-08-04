Muscles For A Good Cause

Congratulations to the Will County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 94 for their 1st place win in Plainfield’s National Night Out, Armored Truck Pull Challenge. Their winning time was an impressive 20.17 seconds! The team consisted of Adult Detention Facility Correctional Deputies Calderon, Kasperek, Averett, Michalski, and Ramos. They beat second place by more than three seconds! Brute muscle and determination brought the trophy home.

Congrats to the 4th place trophy winners also! FOP Lodge 94 members, Adult Detention Facility Correctional Deputies Coppes, Reidl, Mitchell, Shaughnessy, and Bruciak finished with a time of 24.40 seconds. No shame there! Fourth out of sixteen teams is also impressive! Great Job Everyone!

Plainfield Police Department held the event on August 1st to raise money for Illinois Special Olympics. Thank you to Plainfield Police Officers and staff, volunteers, and to all those who came out to the event to cheer on and support the community, participants, and most importantly, the Special Olympians!